Emiliano Grillo won his second career PGA Tour event, and his first since 2015, at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Grillo defeated Adam Schenk in a playoff to earn more than $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points, moving to 18th in the FEC standings.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Colonial Country Club.