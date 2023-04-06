AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods struggled with his putting on Day 1 at the Masters Tournament. His iron play wasn’t sharp, either, and he finished his round with his worst opening effort since 2005, which was the year he won his fourth green jacket.

Woods bogeyed Nos. 3, 5 and 7 before posting his first birdie of the day at the eighth hole. He appeared to rebound with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 15 and 16, before he stumbled late with a bogey from a greenside bunker at the last for a 2-over 74. He was in a tie for 53rd place when he completed his round.

“I felt like I drove it good. I just didn't do the job I need to do to get the ball close,” Woods said. “Today was the opportune time to get the round under par, and I didn't do that today. Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it. Hopefully tomorrow I'll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”

Woods had two three-putts on Thursday and hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation but didn’t give himself many legitimate birdie putts.

Perhaps even more concerning than his putting and ball-striking was Woods’ physical condition. Slowed since the 2021 car crash that required multiple surgeries to his right leg, Woods said he was “sore” when asked about his health. He added that the pain was “constant.”

This was Woods’ fourth consecutive round over par at Augusta National, the longest stretch of his career at the year’s first major, following his 74-78-78 finish last year.