AUGUSTA, Ga. – Fred Couples was asked Monday at the Masters how Tiger Woods was hitting the ball and how his body felt after a nine-hole practice round at Augusta National.

Couples was quick to interject.

“That’s two different questions,” he said.

Woods’ physical conditioning will always be a part of the story for as long as the 47-year-old continues to compete.

Couples said he didn’t ask Woods on Monday how he was feeling, nor has it been a topic of conversation in their text exchanges.

“When he tells you I’m only going to play four events and Augusta is one of them, then he’s ready to go, [even though] it’s probably not going to be easy,” Couples said. “But I think he’ll be fine.”

Last year’s Masters was Woods’ first competitive appearance in 14 months, since his single-car crash wrecked his lower right leg. Hobbling around Augusta National, Woods made the cut that week but wore down over the weekend with consecutive rounds of 78.

A year later, did Couples notice any physical improvement?

“Probably not,” he said. “The leg, I guess this is what it is. I don’t know how much better it’s ever going to get. If he can get better where he can play 12 events, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think he would tell me that.”

But even in Woods’ limited state, he’s still plenty dangerous, Couples said.

In practice last year, Couples said that Woods “never missed a shot.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

But Woods wasn’t able to sustain that level of play for all four rounds. Another challenge awaits this week, on arguably the toughest walk of the year.

“He’s hitting it really strong and solid,” Couples said, “and he looks good.”