Player interview schedule for 87th Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy
Masters Images

The 87th Masters Tournament will begin Thursday, April 6, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Before honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson commence the proceedings, a handful of notable players will make their ways through the Press Building. 

Here's a look at the early-week interview schedule (all times ET):

Monday

  • 1:30 p.m.: Jason Day
  • 2 p.m.: Harrison Crowe and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
  • 2:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth
  • 3 p.m.: Cam Smith

Tuesday

  • 9:30 a.m.: Rory McIlroy
  • 10 a.m.: Jon Rahm
  • 10:30 a.m.: Tom Kim
  • 11 a.m.: Tiger Woods
  • 1:30 p.m.: Justin Thomas
  • 2 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 2:30 p.m.: Max Homa
  • 3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler
  • 3:30 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay

Wednesday

  • 11 a.m.: Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club chairman

