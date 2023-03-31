The 87th Masters Tournament will begin Thursday, April 6, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Before honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson commence the proceedings, a handful of notable players will make their ways through the Press Building.
Here's a look at the early-week interview schedule (all times ET):
Monday
- 1:30 p.m.: Jason Day
- 2 p.m.: Harrison Crowe and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- 2:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth
- 3 p.m.: Cam Smith
Tuesday
- 9:30 a.m.: Rory McIlroy
- 10 a.m.: Jon Rahm
- 10:30 a.m.: Tom Kim
- 11 a.m.: Tiger Woods
- 1:30 p.m.: Justin Thomas
- 2 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:30 p.m.: Max Homa
- 3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler
- 3:30 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay
Wednesday
- 11 a.m.: Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club chairman