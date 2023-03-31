The 87th Masters Tournament will begin Thursday, April 6, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Before honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson commence the proceedings, a handful of notable players will make their ways through the Press Building.

Here's a look at the early-week interview schedule (all times ET):

Monday

1:30 p.m.: Jason Day

2 p.m.: Harrison Crowe and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

2:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

3 p.m.: Cam Smith

Tuesday

9:30 a.m.: Rory McIlroy

10 a.m.: Jon Rahm

10:30 a.m.: Tom Kim

11 a.m.: Tiger Woods

1:30 p.m.: Justin Thomas

2 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick

2:30 p.m.: Max Homa

3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

3:30 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay

Wednesday