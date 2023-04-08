A soaking wet and nearly freezing cold Saturday at Augusta National has made the Masters pivot ahead of Round 3.

Because of nearly a 100% chance of rain all day, groups will go out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and continuing through the final groups at 1:06 p.m. ET. This follows the conclusion of Round 2 early Saturday morning.

Here's a look at the groupings and when players will go out on Saturday (all times ET):