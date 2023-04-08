×

Third-round tee times at Masters feature threesomes off first, 10th tees due to weather

Getty Images

A soaking wet and nearly freezing cold Saturday at Augusta National has made the Masters pivot ahead of Round 3.

Because of nearly a 100% chance of rain all day, groups will go out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and continuing through the final groups at 1:06 p.m. ET. This follows the conclusion of Round 2 early Saturday morning.

Here's a look at the groupings and when players will go out on Saturday (all times ET):

Time (ET) 1st 10th
11:30 a.m. Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
   
11:42 a.m.
  Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
   
11:54 a.m.
  Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick
Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira
   
12:06 p.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
   
12:18 p.m. Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson
   
12:30 p.m.
  Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann
Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
   
12:42 p.m. Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
   
12:54 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
   
1:06 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett Tiger Woods, Thomas Pieters, Sungjae Im
   

