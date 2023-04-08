A soaking wet and nearly freezing cold Saturday at Augusta National has made the Masters pivot ahead of Round 3.
Because of nearly a 100% chance of rain all day, groups will go out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and continuing through the final groups at 1:06 p.m. ET. This follows the conclusion of Round 2 early Saturday morning.
Here's a look at the groupings and when players will go out on Saturday (all times ET):
|Time (ET)
|1st
|10th
|11:30 a.m.
|Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith
|Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson
|
|
|11:42 a.m.
|
|
|Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
|
|
|11:54 a.m.
|
|
|Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick
|Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira
|
|
|12:06 p.m.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed
|Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk
|
|
|12:18 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
|Taylor Moore, Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson
|
|
|12:30 p.m.
|
|
|Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann
|Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power
|
|
|12:42 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
|J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell
|
|
|12:54 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day
|Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings
|
|
|1:06 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett
|Tiger Woods, Thomas Pieters, Sungjae Im
|
|