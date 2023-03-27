The 87th Masters Tournament begins on April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. The field will consist of no more than 90 players, with one spot available for the winner of the Valero Texas Open.

Here's a look at the field:

PLAYER, QUALIFYING CRITERIA NUMBER(S)

Abraham Ancer: 18

Sam Bennett (a): 7

Keegan Bradley: 16, 18

Sam Burns: 16, 17, 18

Patrick Cantlay: 16, 17, 18

Ben Carr (a): 7

Cameron Champ: 12

Corey Conners: 12, 17, 18

Fred Couples: 1

Harrison Crowe (a): 9

Jason Day: 19

Bryson DeChambeau: 2

Harris English: 19

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a): 11

Tony Finau: 16, 17, 18

Matt Fitzpatrick: 2, 13, 16, 17, 18

Tommy Fleetwood: 14, 18

Ryan Fox: 18

Sergio Garcia: 1

Talor Gooch: 17, 18

Brian Harman: 17, 18

Tyrrell Hatton: 18

Russell Henley: 16, 18

Kazuki Higa: special invitation

Tom Hoge: 17, 18

Max Homa: 16, 17, 18

Billy Horschel: 16, 17, 18

Viktor Hovland: 14, 17, 18

Mackenzie Hughes: 16, 18

Sungjae Im: 12, 17, 18

Dustin Johnson: 1, 12, 18

Zach Johnson: 1

Si Woo Kim: 16

Tom Kim: 16, 18

Chris Kirk: 16

Kevin Kisner: 18

Kurt Kitayama: 16, 18

Brooks Koepka: 2, 4

Jason Kokrak: 18

Bernhard Langer: 1

K.H. Lee: 16, 17, 18

Min Woo Lee: 19

Shane Lowry: 3, 12, 18

Sandy Lyle: 1

Hideki Matsuyama: 1, 13, 17, 18

Matthew McClean (a): 10

Rory McIlroy: 12, 14, 16, 17, 18

Adrian Meronk: 18

Phil Mickelson: 1, 4

Keith Mitchell: 19

Larry Mize: 1

Francesco Molinari: 3

Taylor Moore: 16

Collin Morikawa: 3, 4, 12, 17, 18

Kevin Na: 18

Joaquin Niemann: 17, 18

Alex Noren: 18

Jose Maria Olazabal: 1

Louis Oosthuizen: 18

Mito Pereira: 15, 18

Thomas Pieters: 18

J.T. Poston: 16, 17

Aldrich Potgieter (a): 8

Seamus Power: 16, 18

Jon Rahm: 2, 16, 17, 18

Patrick Reed: 1, 12, 17, 19

Justin Rose: 16

Gordon Sargent (a): special invitation

Xander Schauffele: 16, 17, 18

Scottie Scheffler: 1, 5, 12, 13, 16, 17

Charl Schwartzel: 1, 12

Adam Scott: 1, 17, 18

Vijay Singh: 1

Cameron Smith: 3, 5, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18

Jordan Spieth: 1, 16, 17, 18

Scott Stallings: 17

Sepp Straka: 17, 18

Adam Svensson: 16

Sahith Theegala: 17, 18

Justin Thomas: 4, 5, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18

Harold Varner III: 18

Bubba Watson: 1

Mike Weir: 1

Danny Willett: 1, 12

Aaron Wise: 17

Gary Woodland: 2

Tiger Woods: 1

Cameron Young: 14, 15, 17, 18

Will Zalatoris: 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18

Past champions who will not play in 2023:

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke, Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

2023 qualifying categories

1: Masters champions (lifetime)

2: U.S. Open champions (five years)

3: Open champions (five years)

4: PGA champion (five years)

5: Players champion (three years)

6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)

7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)

8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)

9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters

13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship

15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)

18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters