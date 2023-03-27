×

87th Masters Tournament field: Who's playing and how they qualified

Getty Images

The 87th Masters Tournament begins on April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. The field will consist of no more than 90 players, with one spot available for the winner of the Valero Texas Open.

Here's a look at the field:

PLAYER, QUALIFYING CRITERIA NUMBER(S)

  • Abraham Ancer: 18
  • Sam Bennett (a): 7
  • Keegan Bradley: 16, 18
  • Sam Burns: 16, 17, 18
  • Patrick Cantlay: 16, 17, 18
  • Ben Carr (a): 7
  • Cameron Champ: 12
  • Corey Conners: 12, 17, 18
  • Fred Couples: 1
  • Harrison Crowe (a): 9
  • Jason Day: 19
  • Bryson DeChambeau: 2
  • Harris English: 19
  • Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a): 11
  • Tony Finau: 16, 17, 18
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: 2, 13, 16, 17, 18
  • Tommy Fleetwood: 14, 18
  • Ryan Fox: 18
  • Sergio Garcia: 1
  • Talor Gooch: 17, 18
  • Brian Harman: 17, 18
  • Tyrrell Hatton: 18
  • Russell Henley: 16, 18
  • Kazuki Higa: special invitation
  • Tom Hoge: 17, 18
  • Max Homa: 16, 17, 18
  • Billy Horschel: 16, 17, 18
  • Viktor Hovland: 14, 17, 18
  • Mackenzie Hughes: 16, 18
  • Sungjae Im: 12, 17, 18
  • Dustin Johnson: 1, 12, 18
  • Zach Johnson: 1
  • Si Woo Kim: 16
  • Tom Kim: 16, 18
  • Chris Kirk: 16
  • Kevin Kisner: 18
  • Kurt Kitayama: 16, 18
  • Brooks Koepka: 2, 4
  • Jason Kokrak: 18
  • Bernhard Langer: 1
  • K.H. Lee: 16, 17, 18
  • Min Woo Lee: 19
  • Shane Lowry: 3, 12, 18
  • Sandy Lyle: 1
  • Hideki Matsuyama: 1, 13, 17, 18
  • Matthew McClean (a): 10
  • Rory McIlroy: 12, 14, 16, 17, 18
  • Adrian Meronk: 18
  • Phil Mickelson: 1, 4
  • Keith Mitchell: 19
  • Larry Mize: 1
  • Francesco Molinari: 3
  • Taylor Moore: 16
  • Collin Morikawa: 3, 4, 12, 17, 18
  • Kevin Na: 18
  • Joaquin Niemann: 17, 18
  • Alex Noren: 18
  • Jose Maria Olazabal: 1
  • Louis Oosthuizen: 18
  • Mito Pereira: 15, 18
  • Thomas Pieters: 18
  • J.T. Poston: 16, 17
  • Aldrich Potgieter (a): 8
  • Seamus Power: 16, 18
  • Jon Rahm: 2, 16, 17, 18
  • Patrick Reed: 1, 12, 17, 19
  • Justin Rose: 16
  • Gordon Sargent (a): special invitation
  • Xander Schauffele: 16, 17, 18
  • Scottie Scheffler: 1, 5, 12, 13, 16, 17
  • Charl Schwartzel: 1, 12
  • Adam Scott: 1, 17, 18
  • Vijay Singh: 1
  • Cameron Smith: 3, 5, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18
  • Jordan Spieth: 1, 16, 17, 18
  • Scott Stallings: 17
  • Sepp Straka: 17, 18
  • Adam Svensson: 16
  • Sahith Theegala: 17, 18
  • Justin Thomas: 4, 5, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18
  • Harold Varner III: 18
  • Bubba Watson: 1
  • Mike Weir: 1
  • Danny Willett: 1, 12
  • Aaron Wise: 17
  • Gary Woodland: 2
  • Tiger Woods: 1
  • Cameron Young: 14, 15, 17, 18
  • Will Zalatoris: 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18

Past champions who will not play in 2023:

  • Tommy Aaron
  • Jack Burke, Jr.
  • Angel Cabrera
  • Charles Coody
  • Ben Crenshaw
  • Nick Faldo
  • Raymond Floyd
  • Trevor Immelman
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Mark O'Meara
  • Gary Player
  • Craig Stadler
  • Tom Watson
  • Ian Woosnam
  • Fuzzy Zoeller

2023 qualifying categories

1: Masters champions (lifetime)
2: U.S. Open champions (five years)
3: Open champions (five years)
4: PGA champion (five years)
5: Players champion (three years)
6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)
8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)
9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters
13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship
15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points
17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)
18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters