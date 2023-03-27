The 87th Masters Tournament begins on April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. The field will consist of no more than 90 players, with one spot available for the winner of the Valero Texas Open.
Here's a look at the field:
PLAYER, QUALIFYING CRITERIA NUMBER(S)
- Abraham Ancer: 18
- Sam Bennett (a): 7
- Keegan Bradley: 16, 18
- Sam Burns: 16, 17, 18
- Patrick Cantlay: 16, 17, 18
- Ben Carr (a): 7
- Cameron Champ: 12
- Corey Conners: 12, 17, 18
- Fred Couples: 1
- Harrison Crowe (a): 9
- Jason Day: 19
- Bryson DeChambeau: 2
- Harris English: 19
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a): 11
- Tony Finau: 16, 17, 18
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 2, 13, 16, 17, 18
- Tommy Fleetwood: 14, 18
- Ryan Fox: 18
- Sergio Garcia: 1
- Talor Gooch: 17, 18
- Brian Harman: 17, 18
- Tyrrell Hatton: 18
- Russell Henley: 16, 18
- Kazuki Higa: special invitation
- Tom Hoge: 17, 18
- Max Homa: 16, 17, 18
- Billy Horschel: 16, 17, 18
- Viktor Hovland: 14, 17, 18
- Mackenzie Hughes: 16, 18
- Sungjae Im: 12, 17, 18
- Dustin Johnson: 1, 12, 18
- Zach Johnson: 1
- Si Woo Kim: 16
- Tom Kim: 16, 18
- Chris Kirk: 16
- Kevin Kisner: 18
- Kurt Kitayama: 16, 18
- Brooks Koepka: 2, 4
- Jason Kokrak: 18
- Bernhard Langer: 1
- K.H. Lee: 16, 17, 18
- Min Woo Lee: 19
- Shane Lowry: 3, 12, 18
- Sandy Lyle: 1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 1, 13, 17, 18
- Matthew McClean (a): 10
- Rory McIlroy: 12, 14, 16, 17, 18
- Adrian Meronk: 18
- Phil Mickelson: 1, 4
- Keith Mitchell: 19
- Larry Mize: 1
- Francesco Molinari: 3
- Taylor Moore: 16
- Collin Morikawa: 3, 4, 12, 17, 18
- Kevin Na: 18
- Joaquin Niemann: 17, 18
- Alex Noren: 18
- Jose Maria Olazabal: 1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 18
- Mito Pereira: 15, 18
- Thomas Pieters: 18
- J.T. Poston: 16, 17
- Aldrich Potgieter (a): 8
- Seamus Power: 16, 18
- Jon Rahm: 2, 16, 17, 18
- Patrick Reed: 1, 12, 17, 19
- Justin Rose: 16
- Gordon Sargent (a): special invitation
- Xander Schauffele: 16, 17, 18
- Scottie Scheffler: 1, 5, 12, 13, 16, 17
- Charl Schwartzel: 1, 12
- Adam Scott: 1, 17, 18
- Vijay Singh: 1
- Cameron Smith: 3, 5, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18
- Jordan Spieth: 1, 16, 17, 18
- Scott Stallings: 17
- Sepp Straka: 17, 18
- Adam Svensson: 16
- Sahith Theegala: 17, 18
- Justin Thomas: 4, 5, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18
- Harold Varner III: 18
- Bubba Watson: 1
- Mike Weir: 1
- Danny Willett: 1, 12
- Aaron Wise: 17
- Gary Woodland: 2
- Tiger Woods: 1
- Cameron Young: 14, 15, 17, 18
- Will Zalatoris: 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18
Past champions who will not play in 2023:
- Tommy Aaron
- Jack Burke, Jr.
- Angel Cabrera
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O'Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller
2023 qualifying categories
1: Masters champions (lifetime)
2: U.S. Open champions (five years)
3: Open champions (five years)
4: PGA champion (five years)
5: Players champion (three years)
6: Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)
8: Current British Amateur champion (one year)
9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters
13: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
14: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship
15: First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points
17: Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)
18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters