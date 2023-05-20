The winner of the PGA Championship will be getting $3.15 million.

The PGA of America released its prize fund Saturday at $17.5 million. That’s up from $15 million last year, and $500,000 less than what the Masters offered last month.

The purses in the majors have been steadily increasing, though not at the rate of the PGA Tour, which this year has 11 tournaments with $20 million or more in prize money. LIV Golf offers $20 million at all its events for the individual winner.

The other two majors have not announced their prize money.