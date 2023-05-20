×

PGA Championship purse increased to $17.5 million, winner gets $3.15 million

Getty Images

The winner of the PGA Championship will be getting $3.15 million.

The PGA of America released its prize fund Saturday at $17.5 million. That’s up from $15 million last year, and $500,000 less than what the Masters offered last month.

The purses in the majors have been steadily increasing, though not at the rate of the PGA Tour, which this year has 11 tournaments with $20 million or more in prize money. LIV Golf offers $20 million at all its events for the individual winner.

The other two majors have not announced their prize money.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rahm confronts cameraman in Round 3 of PGA

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

On Saturday, Jon Rahm voiced his frustration on multiple occasions at the PGA Championship.
Golf Central

Hodges' highlight ends with 1-stroke penalty

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Lee Hodges provided one of the early highlights on a miserable Saturday at Oak Hill. And then he was given a penalty stroke.
Golf Central

Despite 'hosed situations,' Spieth survives

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

An eventful round that Jordan Spieth counted among his most unlucky was enough to secure him a weekend tee time.