On a miserable, rainy Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club, Lee Hodges provided a bit of early entertainment at the PGA Championship.

Hodges' 20-foot par putt at No. 17 was headed for the hole when it stopped and stayed on the lip. After a little over 30 seconds, the ball eventually dropped.

After his round, however, Hodges was informed that he had violated Rule 13.3a. According to the PGA:

During play of the 17th hole, Hodges played his first putt to the edge of the hole and after having walked up to the hole, behind his ball, he then waited more than ten seconds. The ball then fell into the hole, after the ten second limit provided for in the Rule. As a result, Hodges received a one-stroke penalty, under Rule 13.3a, and the ball was holed.

Hodges signed for a 5-over 75 and sits at 10 over par for the championship.