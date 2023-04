Matt Fitzpatrick earned his second PGA Tour victory and $3.6 million at the RBC Heritage, a designated event on the PGA Tour.

Because of the tournament's elevated status, Jordan Spieth pocketed more in losing in a playoff to Fitzpatrick than he did in winning a playoff over Patrick Cantlay last year.

Spieth made $2.18 million on Sunday, compared to $1.44 million a year ago.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Harbour Town: