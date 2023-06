Keegan Bradley earned his second PGA Tour victory of the season on Sunday at the Travelers Championship.

The designated event had a $20 million purse, with Bradley claiming a career-best $3.6 million. Added to his other success this season, which includes a win in October's Zozo Championship, Bradley has made more than $8.5 million.

It was also a huge week for Zac Blair. Thanks to his tie for second, he made $1,780,000. That's nearly 40% of his previous career earnings on Tour.