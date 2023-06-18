For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark prevailed at a tournament with a $20 million purse.

After claiming his first PGA Tour title in May at the designated-event Wells Fargo Championship, Clark won the U.S. Open on Sunday. In the process, he collected another $3.6 million check, pushing his season total to over $10 million.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Los Angeles Country Club (all professionals who missed the cut earned $10,000).