For the second time in less than two months, Wyndham Clark prevailed at a tournament with a $20 million purse.
After claiming his first PGA Tour title in May at the designated-event Wells Fargo Championship, Clark won the U.S. Open on Sunday. In the process, he collected another $3.6 million check, pushing his season total to over $10 million.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Los Angeles Country Club (all professionals who missed the cut earned $10,000).
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Wyndham Clark
|
600.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
2
|
Rory McIlroy
|
330.00
|
2,160,000.00
|
3
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
210.00
|
1,413,430.00
|
4
|
Cameron Smith
|
-
|
990,867.00
|
T5
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
110.00
|
738,934.00
|
T5
|
Rickie Fowler
|
110.00
|
738,934.00
|
T5
|
Min Woo Lee
|
-
|
738,934.00
|
T8
|
Harris English
|
91.00
|
562,809.00
|
T8
|
Tom Kim
|
91.00
|
562,809.00
|
T10
|
Austin Eckroat
|
74.75
|
435,018.00
|
T10
|
Dustin Johnson
|
-
|
435,018.00
|
T10
|
Jon Rahm
|
74.75
|
435,018.00
|
T10
|
Xander Schauffele
|
74.75
|
435,018.00
|
T14
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
61.33
|
332,343.00
|
T14
|
Russell Henley
|
61.33
|
332,343.00
|
T14
|
Collin Morikawa
|
61.33
|
332,343.00
|
T17
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
56.00
|
284,167.00
|
T17
|
Brooks Koepka
|
-
|
284,167.00
|
19
|
Viktor Hovland
|
53.00
|
258,662.00
|
T20
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
-
|
200,152.00
|
T20
|
Nick Hardy
|
44.44
|
200,152.00
|
T20
|
Shane Lowry
|
44.44
|
200,152.00
|
T20
|
Denny McCarthy
|
44.44
|
200,152.00
|
T20
|
Keith Mitchell
|
44.44
|
200,152.00
|
T20
|
Ryutaro Nagano
|
-
|
200,152.00
|
T20
|
Jordan Smith
|
-
|
200,152.00
|
T27
|
Sergio Garcia
|
-
|
143,295.00
|
T27
|
Padraig Harrington
|
33.43
|
143,295.00
|
T27
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
33.43
|
143,295.00
|
T27
|
Justin Suh
|
33.43
|
143,295.00
|
T27
|
Sahith Theegala
|
33.43
|
143,295.00
|
T32
|
Sam Burns
|
24.04
|
108,001.00
|
T32
|
Tony Finau
|
24.04
|
108,001.00
|
T32
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
24.04
|
108,001.00
|
T32
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
-
|
108,001.00
|
T32
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
24.04
|
108,001.00
|
T32
|
Dylan Wu
|
24.04
|
108,001.00
|
T32
|
Cameron Young
|
24.04
|
108,001.00
|
T39
|
Eric Cole
|
17.56
|
85,441.00
|
T39
|
Si Woo Kim
|
17.56
|
85,441.00
|
T39
|
David Puig
|
-
|
85,441.00
|
T39
|
Gordon Sargent - a
|
-
|
|
T43
|
Sam Bennett
|
-
|
66,525.00
|
T43
|
Ryan Fox
|
-
|
66,525.00
|
T43
|
Brian Harman
|
12.46
|
66,525.00
|
T43
|
Billy Horschel
|
12.46
|
66,525.00
|
T43
|
Andrew Putnam
|
12.46
|
66,525.00
|
T43
|
Sam Stevens
|
12.46
|
66,525.00
|
T49
|
Charley Hoffman
|
9.06
|
49,224.00
|
T49
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
9.06
|
49,224.00
|
T49
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
9.06
|
49,224.00
|
T49
|
Kevin Streelman
|
9.06
|
49,224.00
|
T49
|
Gary Woodland
|
9.06
|
49,224.00
|
T54
|
Abraham Ancer
|
-
|
45,271.00
|
T54
|
Romain Langasque
|
-
|
45,271.00
|
T56
|
Ryan Gerard
|
-
|
44,421.00
|
T56
|
Patrick Reed
|
-
|
44,421.00
|
58
|
Yuto Katsuragawa
|
-
|
43,783.00
|
59
|
Adam Hadwin
|
5.89
|
43,358.00
|
T60
|
Jacob Solomon
|
-
|
42,721.00
|
T60
|
Adam Svensson
|
5.55
|
42,721.00
|
62
|
Ben Carr - a
|
-
|
|
63
|
Ryo Ishikawa
|
-
|
42,080.00
|
64
|
Aldrich Potgieter - a
|
-
|
|
65
|
Maxwell Moldovan - a
|
-
|