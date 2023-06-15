LOS ANGELES – After breezing through a half-dozen interviews and satisfying a long line of autograph-seekers, Rickie Fowler hung around the scoring area long enough to congratulate the newest member of the 62 Club.

Fowler had held the U.S. Open single-round scoring record by himself for less than 25 minutes before Xander Schauffele rolled through and matched him with an 8-under round of his own. No one else in the early wave at Los Angeles Country Club shot better than 67, the early record-setters seeming to defy belief.

“I personally did not see that,” Scottie Scheffler said, “but I guess it was out there. That’s some serious golf.”

The afternoon starters approached the mark but ultimately fell short in a round in which six players shot 65 or lower on a favorable day that felt more like the old L.A. Open than the national championship.

Of course, there were ample reasons why a pair of Cali kids each carded their lowest major round by three strokes and wiped out 127 years of U.S. Open history in less than a half-hour. Separated by a single group in the morning wave, Fowler and Schauffele warmed up in a drizzle and then played under overcast skies, enough to take some of the fire out of the wickedly fast greens. There was virtually no wind, making the fairways (already 43 yards wide on average) play true to their massive size. And the USGA adopted a kinder, gentler setup (“There were definitely some gettable pins,” Scheffler said) that allowed the 156-man field to get through in a reasonable timeframe.

“It’s not really what you expect playing a U.S. Open,” Schauffele said, “but monkey see, monkey do. Was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front of me.”

Fowler set the pace by carding a tournament-record 10 birdies, a continuation of the rejuvenated form that has seen him end his prolonged slump and return to the top 50 in the world. Since reuniting nine months ago with swing coach Butch Harmon, Fowler has morphed from a below-average ball-striker on Tour to one of the game’s best. Thursday was an important step, the first time in four years that he’s actually thrust himself into the mix at a major. Walking off the green, he nonchalantly told caddie Ricky Romano that this was how he’d been playing of late – he just dropped a few more putts.

“It’s been trending in the right direction,” Romano said, “and it just kind of all came together today. Golf is a lot of confidence, and I think he’s just built a lot of it.”

No one should have been surprised by Schauffele’s torrid run. Of the world-class players without a major title, Schauffele has played the best in the game’s biggest events over the past six years, particularly in this championship, with six consecutive top-15s.

“It’s built for his game,” said his caddie, Austin Kaiser. He’s consistent. Complete. Unflappable.

Even with Schauffele’s game in gear, Kaiser said he would have taken a 3-under start at the beginning of the day and stayed home. Maybe a 64 was out there, he said, if someone really got cooking.

But a 62?

“It’s unspeakable out here,” Kaiser said.

Schauffele, however, seemed less impressed. It might have been a historic day – the USGA collected artifacts from both players to store in their museum – but ultimately it didn’t mean much to him. In interviews he was quick to downplay the achievement.

“It’s just Thursday,” he said. “It’s literally just the first day of a tournament. It's a good start.”

His reluctance to gloat was likely twofold: The Open is one-quarter complete, and the USGA is likely to tighten the screws over the next three rounds. There was a general sense that the first round was the easiest LACC would play for the entire week, and the setup czars might be keen to exact some revenge.

“I think the USGA will be a bit frustrated that the number was that low today,” Scheffler said.

“I’m sure after Rickie did what he did they will make it quite a bit harder for us,” added Max Homa.

Smiled Kaiser, “I’m sure the USGA is kind of sweating right now.”

John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s chief championships officer, warned the field that, even with LACC’s unique features, “it’ll be a good ol’ fashioned U.S. Open” in spots.

“We haven’t thrown in the towel, that’s for sure,” Bodenhamer said. “It’s going to be tough. That is what we do.”

The opening-round scoring average (71.3) suggested otherwise, the lowest mark – by nearly a stroke – in tournament history. But with a dry forecast that should allow the USGA to have complete control of the setup, it shouldn't stay forgiving for long. They can deprive the greens of water. Cut holes on humps, mounds and knobs. Extend some tee markers. Dial up the torture meter. Bodenhamer promised a "spicier" setup.

“You just wait until this place firms up,” Schauffele said. “It’s going to be nasty.”