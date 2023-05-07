A player can have a lucrative career without winning on the PGA Tour. Wyndham Clark had earned over $7.4 million in 133 winless starts.
On Sunday, however, Clark picked up his maiden victory and, boy, was it a biggie. Clark made $3.6 million for capturing the Wells Fargo Championship, a designated Tour event.
Clark knows all about how well these elevated tournaments pay. His tie for 10th at this year's WM Phoenix Open (a designated event) was worth $485,000. That's more than he earned in his playoff loss at the 2020 Bermuda Championship.
That Phoenix check was his largest-ever, until today. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Quail Hollow:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Wyndham Clark
|
500.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
2
|
Xander Schauffele
|
300.00
|
2,180,000.00
|
T3
|
Harris English
|
162.50
|
1,180,000.00
|
T3
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
162.50
|
1,180,000.00
|
T5
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
105.00
|
772,500.00
|
T5
|
Adam Scott
|
105.00
|
772,500.00
|
7
|
Michael Kim
|
90.00
|
675,000.00
|
T8
|
Corey Conners
|
72.50
|
525,000.00
|
T8
|
Max Homa
|
72.50
|
525,000.00
|
T8
|
Sungjae Im
|
72.50
|
525,000.00
|
T8
|
K.H. Lee
|
72.50
|
525,000.00
|
T8
|
Denny McCarthy
|
72.50
|
525,000.00
|
T8
|
Brendon Todd
|
72.50
|
525,000.00
|
T14
|
Rickie Fowler
|
54.00
|
355,000.00
|
T14
|
Justin Thomas
|
54.00
|
355,000.00
|
T14
|
Jimmy Walker
|
54.00
|
355,000.00
|
T14
|
Gary Woodland
|
54.00
|
355,000.00
|
T18
|
Seamus Power
|
47.00
|
285,000.00
|
T18
|
Alex Smalley
|
47.00
|
285,000.00
|
T18
|
Kevin Streelman
|
47.00
|
285,000.00
|
T21
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
42.00
|
235,000.00
|
T21
|
Dylan Wu
|
42.00
|
235,000.00
|
T23
|
Tony Finau
|
36.37
|
185,000.00
|
T23
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
36.37
|
185,000.00
|
T23
|
Tom Kim
|
36.37
|
185,000.00
|
T23
|
Matt Kuchar
|
36.37
|
185,000.00
|
T27
|
Trace Crowe
|
-
|
134,125.00
|
T27
|
Doug Ghim
|
27.25
|
134,125.00
|
T27
|
Mark Hubbard
|
27.25
|
134,125.00
|
T27
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
27.25
|
134,125.00
|
T27
|
Nate Lashley
|
27.25
|
134,125.00
|
T27
|
Taylor Moore
|
27.25
|
134,125.00
|
T27
|
J.J. Spaun
|
27.25
|
134,125.00
|
T27
|
Adam Svensson
|
27.25
|
134,125.00
|
T35
|
Keegan Bradley
|
19.00
|
99,600.00
|
T35
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
19.00
|
99,600.00
|
T35
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
19.00
|
99,600.00
|
T35
|
Ryan Palmer
|
19.00
|
99,600.00
|
T35
|
Chad Ramey
|
19.00
|
99,600.00
|
T40
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
15.00
|
83,000.00
|
T40
|
Kramer Hickok
|
15.00
|
83,000.00
|
T40
|
Francesco Molinari
|
15.00
|
83,000.00
|
T43
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
-
|
69,000.00
|
T43
|
Hayden Buckley
|
11.62
|
69,000.00
|
T43
|
Viktor Hovland
|
11.62
|
69,000.00
|
T43
|
Si Woo Kim
|
11.62
|
69,000.00
|
T47
|
Zac Blair
|
8.00
|
51,222.23
|
T47
|
Henrik Norlander
|
8.00
|
51,222.23
|
T47
|
MJ Daffue
|
8.00
|
51,222.22
|
T47
|
Beau Hossler
|
8.00
|
51,222.22
|
T47
|
David Lingmerth
|
8.00
|
51,222.22
|
T47
|
Rory McIlroy
|
8.00
|
51,222.22
|
T47
|
Trey Mullinax
|
8.00
|
51,222.22
|
T47
|
Sam Stevens
|
8.00
|
51,222.22
|
T47
|
Alejandro Tosti
|
-
|
51,222.22
|
T56
|
Ryan Armour
|
5.60
|
46,200.00
|
T56
|
Chris Kirk
|
5.60
|
46,200.00
|
T56
|
Sahith Theegala
|
5.60
|
46,200.00
|
T59
|
Cam Davis
|
4.80
|
44,600.00
|
T59
|
Harrison Endycott
|
4.80
|
44,600.00
|
T59
|
Keith Mitchell
|
4.80
|
44,600.00
|
T59
|
Justin Suh
|
4.80
|
44,600.00
|
T59
|
Cameron Young
|
4.80
|
44,600.00
|
T64
|
Austin Eckroat
|
4.00
|
43,000.00
|
T64
|
Webb Simpson
|
4.00
|
43,000.00
|
T64
|
Callum Tarren
|
4.00
|
43,000.00
|
67
|
Stewart Cink
|
3.60
|
42,200.00
|
68
|
Nick Hardy
|
3.40
|
41,800.00