Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open but this one was worth considerably more, financially speaking.
Scheffler nabbed $1.476 million last year for his maiden PGA Tour win. Now that this is a designated event, the victory – his fifth on Tour – paid out $3.6 million.
It was also a huge payday for Nick Taylor. Not only was the $2,180,000 he collected more than he's earned in any single season, it's nearly $500K more than the combined efforts of his last two full seasons combined.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at TPC Scottsdale:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
500.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
2
|
Nick Taylor
|
300.00
|
2,180,000.00
|
3
|
Jon Rahm
|
190.00
|
1,380,000.00
|
4
|
Justin Thomas
|
135.00
|
980,000.00
|
5
|
Jason Day
|
110.00
|
820,000.00
|
T6
|
Sam Burns
|
88.75
|
652,500.00
|
T6
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
88.75
|
652,500.00
|
T6
|
Sungjae Im
|
88.75
|
652,500.00
|
T6
|
Jordan Spieth
|
88.75
|
652,500.00
|
T10
|
Wyndham Clark
|
67.50
|
485,000.00
|
T10
|
Rickie Fowler
|
67.50
|
485,000.00
|
T10
|
Adam Hadwin
|
67.50
|
485,000.00
|
T10
|
Xander Schauffele
|
67.50
|
485,000.00
|
T14
|
Tony Finau
|
52.00
|
335,000.00
|
T14
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
52.00
|
335,000.00
|
T14
|
Charley Hoffman
|
52.00
|
335,000.00
|
T14
|
Beau Hossler
|
52.00
|
335,000.00
|
T14
|
Taylor Moore
|
52.00
|
335,000.00
|
T14
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
52.00
|
335,000.00
|
T20
|
Keegan Bradley
|
43.00
|
245,000.00
|
T20
|
Seamus Power
|
43.00
|
245,000.00
|
T20
|
Sam Ryder
|
43.00
|
245,000.00
|
T23
|
Chesson Hadley
|
34.83
|
174,000.00
|
T23
|
Si Woo Kim
|
34.83
|
174,000.00
|
T23
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
34.83
|
174,000.00
|
T23
|
Adam Schenk
|
34.83
|
174,000.00
|
T23
|
Scott Stallings
|
34.83
|
174,000.00
|
T23
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
34.83
|
174,000.00
|
T29
|
Hayden Buckley
|
28.00
|
137,000.00
|
T29
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
28.00
|
137,000.00
|
T29
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
28.00
|
137,000.00
|
T32
|
Jason Dufner
|
21.21
|
109,285.72
|
T32
|
James Hahn
|
21.21
|
109,285.72
|
T32
|
Billy Horschel
|
21.21
|
109,285.72
|
T32
|
Zach Johnson
|
21.21
|
109,285.71
|
T32
|
Matt Kuchar
|
21.21
|
109,285.71
|
T32
|
Rory McIlroy
|
21.21
|
109,285.71
|
T32
|
Kevin Tway
|
21.21
|
109,285.71
|
T39
|
Lucas Glover
|
16.00
|
87,000.00
|
T39
|
Max Homa
|
16.00
|
87,000.00
|
T39
|
Sahith Theegala
|
16.00
|
87,000.00
|
T42
|
Brian Harman
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T42
|
Viktor Hovland
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T42
|
K.H. Lee
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T42
|
Adam Long
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T42
|
Keith Mitchell
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T42
|
Ryan Palmer
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T42
|
Aaron Rai
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T42
|
Gary Woodland
|
11.12
|
65,350.00
|
T50
|
Corey Conners
|
7.04
|
48,542.86
|
T50
|
Joel Dahmen
|
7.04
|
48,542.86
|
T50
|
Lucas Herbert
|
7.04
|
48,542.86
|
T50
|
Tom Kim
|
7.04
|
48,542.86
|
T50
|
Justin Lower
|
7.04
|
48,542.86
|
T50
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
7.04
|
48,542.85
|
T50
|
Brandon Wu
|
7.04
|
48,542.85
|
T57
|
Danny Lee
|
5.30
|
45,600.00
|
T57
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
5.30
|
45,600.00
|
T57
|
Greyson Sigg
|
5.30
|
45,600.00
|
T57
|
Webb Simpson
|
5.30
|
45,600.00
|
T61
|
Nate Lashley
|
4.70
|
44,400.00
|
T61
|
Trey Mullinax
|
4.70
|
44,400.00
|
63
|
Kelly Kraft
|
4.40
|
43,800.00
|
64
|
Cameron Young
|
4.20
|
43,400.00
|
65
|
Stewart Cink
|
4.00
|
43,000.00
|
66
|
Jim Herman
|
3.80
|
42,600.00