25 years later, Simpsons fans can now play 'Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge'

Nearly 25 years after the original airdate of Season 7, Episode 11 of The Simpsons – "Marge Be Not Proud" – now you too can experience the highs, the lows, and the scenic parking lots of "Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge."

A quick backstory for those unfamiliar with the episode: Bart gets caught attempting to steal a copy of the ultra-violent, ultra-popular "Bonestorm" video game, leading to disappointment and a scolding from his mother Marge. After the two reconcile, Marge gives Bart his Christmas present, a copy of the video game "every boy wants" – "Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge."

Now, thanks to Aaron Demeter, a graduate student at Ryerson University, you have your own choice between a putter or a 3-wood and a feather touch or a power drive.

There are four basic outcomes: you can make the putt, casually miss with the putter, casually miss with the 3-wood, or as Bart did, whack one into the parking lot.

The game comes complete with the endorsement of former Simpsons writer and showrunner Bill Oakley.

Would you like to read this blog again? You have selected: No.