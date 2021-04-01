Oklahoma State sophomore Maja Stark birdied the first playoff hole to earn the last spot in Saturday's final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

After two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club, the ladies will play the final 18 holes at Augusta National. All competitors, even those who missed the cut in the 81-person field, will get a practice round at ANGC on Friday.

Stark won a 5-for-1 playoff after finishing regulation at 7 over par. She defeated Kate Smith, Amari Avery, Lauren Hartlage and Yu-Sang Hou.

Here's a look at the leaderboard through two rounds and the 30 players who qualified for Saturday's finale, which can be seen live on NBC Sports at noon ET.

T1. Rose Zhang (-1)

T1. Ingrid Lindblad (-1)

T3. Auston Kim (E)

T3. Olivia Mehaffey (E)

T5. Karen Fredgaard (+1)

T5. Tsubasa Kajitani (+1)

T5. Gina Kim (+1)

T8. Linn Grant (+2)

T8. Rachel Heck (+2)

T10. Annabell Fuller (+3)

T10. Emilia Migliaccio (+3)

T10. Emma Spitz (+3)

T10. Nanko Ueno (+3)

T14. Allisen Corpuz (+4)

T14. Pauline Roussin Bouchard (+4)

T14. Beatrice Wallin (+4)

T17. Emilie Alba Paltrinieri (+5)

T17. Lucie Malchirand (+5)

T17. Brooke Matthews (+5)

T17. Kaitlin Milligan (+5)

T21. Hanna Alberto (+6)

T21. Caterina Don (+6)

T21. Alexa Melton (+6)

T21. Ana Peláez Triviño (+6)

T21. Kiira Riihijarvi (+6)

T21. Brooke Riley (+6)

T21. Erica Shepherd (+6)

T21. Kaleigh Telfer (+6)

T21. Lei Ye (+6)

30. Maja Stark (+7)