3M Open odds: Tony Finau favored over Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

As many golf fans recover from their Open hangovers, the PGA Tour schedule pushes forward to Minnesota. The 3M Open will be contested this week for the fourth year at TPC Twin Cities near Minneapolis, and a 3M regular, Tony Finau, is the pre-tournament betting favorite.

Finau owns finishes of T-23, T-3, T-28 at the 3M, and because of that solid record here, as well as his recent form (three top-4s, including a pair of runner-up finishes, in his last eight starts), PointsBet has Finau listed at +1400 odds to win, best of anyone else in the field.

Sungjae Im is next at +1600, followed by Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Davis Riley (+2000).

Defending champion Cameron Champ enters the week at +5000, the same as Ryan Palmer and hotshot recent college grad Chris Gotterup.

Here are the notable odds for this week’s 3M:

+1400: Tony Finau

+1600: Sungjae Im

+1800: Hideki Matsuyama

+2000: Davis Riley

+2200: Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Tom Hoge

+2500: Adam Hadwin, Cam Daviss

+2800: Cameron Tringale, Tom Kim

+3000: Brendan Steele

+3500: Adam Long, Chez Reavie

+4000: J.T. Poston, Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Matthew NeSmith

+4500: Nick Hardy, Brendon Todd

+5000: Chris Gotterup, Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer

For full and most updated odds, click here.