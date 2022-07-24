3M Open payout: Tony Finau increases season earnings by over 50%

Tony Finau increased his earnings this season by more than 50% by winning the 3M Open and its $1.35 million first-place prize on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities.
Finau entered the week having cleared just under $2.7 million in 20 starts, among them two runner-up finishes. He also was 30th in the FedExCup, but has now risen to 17th and safely inside that top 30 number that will qualify for East Lake.
Here is a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Finau and the rest of the players who made the 3M cut:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Tony Finau
|500
|1,350,000
|2
|Emiliano Grillo
|245
|667,500
|2
|Sungjae Im
|245
|667,500
|4
|James Hahn
|115
|315,625
|4
|Tom Hoge
|115
|315,625
|4
|Scott Piercy
|115
|315,625
|7
|Greyson Sigg
|85
|235,625
|7
|Callum Tarren
|85
|235,625
|7
|Danny Willett
|85
|235,625
|10
|Chesson Hadley
|75
|204,375
|11
|Kelly Kraft
|61
|160,875
|11
|Peter Malnati
|61
|160,875
|11
|J.T. Poston
|61
|160,875
|11
|Andrew Putnam
|61
|160,875
|11
|Robert Streb
|61
|160,875
|16
|Scott Brown
|46
|103,313
|16
|Cameron Champ
|46
|103,313
|16
|Cam Davis
|46
|103,313
|16
|Doug Ghim
|46
|103,313
|16
|Michael Gligic
|46
|103,313
|16
|Lee Hodges
|46
|103,313
|16
|Hank Lebioda
|46
|103,313
|16
|Adam Long
|46
|103,313
|24
|Stewart Cink
|36
|69,375
|24
|Austin Smotherman
|36
|69,375
|26
|Hayden Buckley
|31
|55,875
|26
|Joohyung Kim
|0
|55,875
|26
|Cameron Percy
|31
|55,875
|26
|Michael Thompson
|31
|55,875
|26
|Matt Wallace
|31
|55,875
|31
|Chris Gotterup
|0
|42,911
|31
|Ryan Palmer
|22
|42,911
|31
|C.T. Pan
|22
|42,911
|31
|Paul Barjon
|22
|42,911
|31
|Ryan Brehm
|22
|42,911
|31
|Brice Garnett
|22
|42,911
|31
|Scott Gutschewski
|22
|42,911
|38
|Wyndham Clark
|15
|31,125
|38
|Rickie Fowler
|15
|31,125
|38
|Adam Hadwin
|15
|31,125
|38
|Patton Kizzire
|15
|31,125
|38
|Seung-Yul Noh
|15
|31,125
|38
|Roger Sloan
|15
|31,125
|38
|Dawie van der Walt
|15
|31,125
|45
|Ricky Barnes
|10
|22,950
|45
|Tyler Duncan
|10
|22,950
|45
|Bo Hoag
|10
|22,950
|45
|Chase Seiffert
|10
|22,950
|49
|Aaron Baddeley
|8
|18,885
|49
|Maverick McNealy
|8
|18,885
|49
|Troy Merritt
|8
|18,885
|49
|Chez Reavie
|8
|18,885
|49
|Bo Van Pelt
|8
|18,885
|54
|Andrew Novak
|6
|17,550
|54
|Adam Schenk
|6
|17,550
|54
|David Skinns
|6
|17,550
|54
|Jared Wolfe
|6
|17,550
|58
|Jonathan Byrd
|5
|16,800
|58
|Paul Goydos
|5
|16,800
|58
|Nick Hardy
|5
|16,800
|58
|Rick Lamb
|0
|16,800
|58
|George McNeill
|5
|16,800
|58
|Camilo Villegas
|5
|16,800
|64
|Jason Day
|4
|15,975
|64
|Jim Knous
|4
|15,975
|64
|Satoshi Kodaira
|4
|15,975
|64
|Grayson Murray
|4
|15,975
|64
|Brendon Todd
|4
|15,975
|69
|Kevin Chappell
|3
|15,525
|70
|Greg Chalmers
|3
|15,300
|70
|David Lingmerth
|3
|15,300
|72
|Jonas Blixt
|3
|14,850
|72
|J.J. Henry
|3
|14,850
|72
|Matthew NeSmith
|3
|14,850
|72
|Matthias Schwab
|3
|14,850