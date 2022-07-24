3M Open payout: Tony Finau increases season earnings by over 50%

Tony Finau increased his earnings this season by more than 50% by winning the 3M Open and its $1.35 million first-place prize on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities.

Finau entered the week having cleared just under $2.7 million in 20 starts, among them two runner-up finishes. He also was 30th in the FedExCup, but has now risen to 17th and safely inside that top 30 number that will qualify for East Lake.

Here is a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Finau and the rest of the players who made the 3M cut: