3M Open payout: Tony Finau increases season earnings by over 50%

Tony Finau increased his earnings this season by more than 50% by winning the 3M Open and its $1.35 million first-place prize on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities.

Finau entered the week having cleared just under $2.7 million in 20 starts, among them two runner-up finishes. He also was 30th in the FedExCup, but has now risen to 17th and safely inside that top 30 number that will qualify for East Lake.

Here is a breakdown of the purse and FedExCup points for Finau and the rest of the players who made the 3M cut:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Tony Finau 500 1,350,000
2 Emiliano Grillo 245 667,500
2 Sungjae Im 245 667,500
4 James Hahn 115 315,625
4 Tom Hoge 115 315,625
4 Scott Piercy 115 315,625
7 Greyson Sigg 85 235,625
7 Callum Tarren 85 235,625
7 Danny Willett 85 235,625
10 Chesson Hadley 75 204,375
11 Kelly Kraft 61 160,875
11 Peter Malnati 61 160,875
11 J.T. Poston 61 160,875
11 Andrew Putnam 61 160,875
11 Robert Streb 61 160,875
16 Scott Brown 46 103,313
16 Cameron Champ 46 103,313
16 Cam Davis 46 103,313
16 Doug Ghim 46 103,313
16 Michael Gligic 46 103,313
16 Lee Hodges 46 103,313
16 Hank Lebioda 46 103,313
16 Adam Long 46 103,313
24 Stewart Cink 36 69,375
24 Austin Smotherman 36 69,375
26 Hayden Buckley 31 55,875
26 Joohyung Kim 0 55,875
26 Cameron Percy 31 55,875
26 Michael Thompson 31 55,875
26 Matt Wallace 31 55,875
31 Chris Gotterup 0 42,911
31 Ryan Palmer 22 42,911
31 C.T. Pan 22 42,911
31 Paul Barjon 22 42,911
31 Ryan Brehm 22 42,911
31 Brice Garnett 22 42,911
31 Scott Gutschewski 22 42,911
38 Wyndham Clark 15 31,125
38 Rickie Fowler 15 31,125
38 Adam Hadwin 15 31,125
38 Patton Kizzire 15 31,125
38 Seung-Yul Noh 15 31,125
38 Roger Sloan 15 31,125
38 Dawie van der Walt 15 31,125
45 Ricky Barnes 10 22,950
45 Tyler Duncan 10 22,950
45 Bo Hoag 10 22,950
45 Chase Seiffert 10 22,950
49 Aaron Baddeley 8 18,885
49 Maverick McNealy 8 18,885
49 Troy Merritt 8 18,885
49 Chez Reavie 8 18,885
49 Bo Van Pelt 8 18,885
54 Andrew Novak 6 17,550
54 Adam Schenk 6 17,550
54 David Skinns 6 17,550
54 Jared Wolfe 6 17,550
58 Jonathan Byrd 5 16,800
58 Paul Goydos 5 16,800
58 Nick Hardy 5 16,800
58 Rick Lamb 0 16,800
58 George McNeill 5 16,800
58 Camilo Villegas 5 16,800
64 Jason Day 4 15,975
64 Jim Knous 4 15,975
64 Satoshi Kodaira 4 15,975
64 Grayson Murray 4 15,975
64 Brendon Todd 4 15,975
69 Kevin Chappell 3 15,525
70 Greg Chalmers 3 15,300
70 David Lingmerth 3 15,300
72 Jonas Blixt 3 14,850
72 J.J. Henry 3 14,850
72 Matthew NeSmith 3 14,850
72 Matthias Schwab 3 14,850

