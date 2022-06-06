42nd Curtis Cup matches: Rosters, TV schedule, history

The 42nd Curtis Cup matches will take place June 10-12, at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
The Curtis Cup is a biennial event that is contested by female amateur golfers competing as two teams: one for the United States and one for Great Britain and Ireland. There are eight players and a captain on each team.
Keep reading for details on the course, history, format, TV schedule and rosters.
The course
Merion will play at approximately 6,130 yards and to a par of 70, with the exact length of the course varying due to setup and conditions.
Here's a hole-by-hole breakdown:
The course is rated as a 77.2 and its slope rating is 152.
Merion holds the record for the most USGA championships hosted by a club (19). The 2022 Curtis Cup will be the third conducted in the state of Pennsylvania. Merion previously hosted the match in 1954.
Architect
Hugh Wilson; restoration by Gil Hanse from 2014-2018
History
Officially named “The Women’s International Cup,” the prize for the Curtis Cup was officially presented in 1932 by Harriot and Margaret Curtis, sisters who won the U.S. Women’s Amateur four times between them. The cup, a silver bowl of Paul Revere design, is inscribed: “To stimulate friendly rivalry among the women golfers of many lands.” The cup was first presented in 1927 to give momentum to the competition, but play didn’t begin until 1932, largely because of financial reasons.
In the most recent edition of the competition, in 2021, the U.S. rallied from a three-point deficit after Day 1 to defeat Great Britain and Ireland, 12 1/2 - 7 1/2, at Conwy Golf Club in Wales. The Americans retained the cup following their dominant 17-3 performance in 2018 at Quaker Ridge. The biennial competition was postponed one year due to COVID-19 and is back on track for even-numbered years. World No. 1 Rose Zhang led the U.S. with a 4-0-1 mark in Wales.
Schedule
On Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, there will be three morning fourball matches and three afternoon foursomes (alternating shot) matches. On Sunday, June 12, there will be eight singles matches. All matches will be 18 holes.
The match will be broadcast as follows (ET):
Scoring
A victory in each match scores one point. In the event a match goes 18 holes without a winner, a half-point is awarded to each team. The first team to reach 10 1/2 points wins the overall match. In the event of a 10-10 tie, the team that won the previous match (the U.S.) retains the Curtis Cup.
Curtis Cup captains
Sara LeBrun Ingram will serve as the USA captain, while Elaine Ratcliffe will serve as captain for Great Britain and Ireland. Both are returning captains.
Ingram returns to lead USA after her team rallied over the final two days to win the 41st Curtis Cup. She is a three-time U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion (’91, ’93, ’94) and has represented the U.S. in three Curtis Cup matches. Most recently, Ingram qualified for the 2019 and 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateurs, as well as the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, missing the 36-hole cut.
Ratcliffe enjoyed a decorated amateur career that included victories in the 1997 Finnish Women’s Amateur and 1998 English Women’s Amateur. She was also a member of the 1996 Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team that defeated the U.S. Ratcliffe was 1-0-1 in singles, defeating Ingram, 3 and 1, on Sunday.
Team USA
- Amari Avery
- Age: 18
- Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
- Current Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking: 24
- Jensen Castle
- Age: 21
- Hometown: West Columbia, S.C.
- Current WWAGR: 64
- Megha Ganne
- Age: 18
- Hometown: Holmdel, N.J.
- Current WWAGR: 18
- Rachel Heck
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
- Current WWAGR: 3
- Rachel Kuehn
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Asheville, N.C.
- Current WWAGR: 8
- Emilia Migliaccio
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Cary, N.C.
- Current WWAGR: 18
- Latanna Stone
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Riverview, Fla.
- Current WWAGR: 35
- Rose Zhang
- Age: 18
- Hometown: Irvine, Calif.
- Current WWAGR: 1
Team GB&I
- Hannah Darling
- Age: 18
- Hometown: Broomieknowe, Scotland
- Current WWAGR: 10
- Louise Duncan
- Age: 22
- Hometown: West Kilbride, Scotland
- Current WWAGR: 62
- Annabell Fuller
- Age: 19
- Hometown: Roehampton, England
- Current WWAGR: 41
- Charlotte Heath
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Huddersfield, England
- Current WWAGR: 51
- Caley McGinty
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Knowle, England
- Current WWAGR: 11
- Emily Price
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Ludlow, England
- Current WWAGR: NR
- Lauren Walsh
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Castlewarden, Ireland
- Current WWAGR: 27
- Amelia Williamson
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Sheringham, England
- Current WWAGR: 53