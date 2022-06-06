42nd Curtis Cup matches: Rosters, TV schedule, history

The 42nd Curtis Cup matches will take place June 10-12, at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The Curtis Cup is a biennial event that is contested by female amateur golfers competing as two teams: one for the United States and one for Great Britain and Ireland. There are eight players and a captain on each team.

Keep reading for details on the course, history, format, TV schedule and rosters.

The course

Merion will play at approximately 6,130 yards and to a par of 70, with the exact length of the course varying due to setup and conditions.

Here's a hole-by-hole breakdown:

Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 36 yards 358 554 172 558 394 410 354 327 148 3,275 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Total par 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 34 yards 288 343 349 107 391 361 398 209 409 2,855

The course is rated as a 77.2 and its slope rating is 152.

Merion holds the record for the most USGA championships hosted by a club (19). The 2022 Curtis Cup will be the third conducted in the state of Pennsylvania. Merion previously hosted the match in 1954.

Architect

Hugh Wilson; restoration by Gil Hanse from 2014-2018

History

Officially named “The Women’s International Cup,” the prize for the Curtis Cup was officially presented in 1932 by Harriot and Margaret Curtis, sisters who won the U.S. Women’s Amateur four times between them. The cup, a silver bowl of Paul Revere design, is inscribed: “To stimulate friendly rivalry among the women golfers of many lands.” The cup was first presented in 1927 to give momentum to the competition, but play didn’t begin until 1932, largely because of financial reasons.

In the most recent edition of the competition, in 2021, the U.S. rallied from a three-point deficit after Day 1 to defeat Great Britain and Ireland, 12 1/2 - 7 1/2, at Conwy Golf Club in Wales. The Americans retained the cup following their dominant 17-3 performance in 2018 at Quaker Ridge. The biennial competition was postponed one year due to COVID-19 and is back on track for even-numbered years. World No. 1 Rose Zhang led the U.S. with a 4-0-1 mark in Wales.

Schedule

On Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, there will be three morning fourball matches and three afternoon foursomes (alternating shot) matches. On Sunday, June 12, there will be eight singles matches. All matches will be 18 holes.

The match will be broadcast as follows (ET):

Day Network Time Thursday, June 9 Golf Channel 6:05-7 p.m. Friday, June 10 Golf Channel 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, June 10 Peacock 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Peacock 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 11 Golf Channel 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Peacock 4-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Golf Channel 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 12 Peacock 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12 Golf Channel 5-7 p.m.

Scoring

A victory in each match scores one point. In the event a match goes 18 holes without a winner, a half-point is awarded to each team. The first team to reach 10 1/2 points wins the overall match. In the event of a 10-10 tie, the team that won the previous match (the U.S.) retains the Curtis Cup.

Curtis Cup captains

Sara LeBrun Ingram will serve as the USA captain, while Elaine Ratcliffe will serve as captain for Great Britain and Ireland. Both are returning captains.

Ingram returns to lead USA after her team rallied over the final two days to win the 41st Curtis Cup. She is a three-time U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion (’91, ’93, ’94) and has represented the U.S. in three Curtis Cup matches. Most recently, Ingram qualified for the 2019 and 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateurs, as well as the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, missing the 36-hole cut.

Ratcliffe enjoyed a decorated amateur career that included victories in the 1997 Finnish Women’s Amateur and 1998 English Women’s Amateur. She was also a member of the 1996 Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team that defeated the U.S. Ratcliffe was 1-0-1 in singles, defeating Ingram, 3 and 1, on Sunday.

Team USA

Amari Avery Age: 18 Hometown: Riverside, Calif. Current Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking: 24

Jensen Castle Age: 21 Hometown: West Columbia, S.C. Current WWAGR: 64

Megha Ganne Age: 18 Hometown: Holmdel, N.J. Current WWAGR: 18

Rachel Heck Age: 20 Hometown: Memphis, Tenn. Current WWAGR: 3

Rachel Kuehn Age: 20 Hometown: Asheville, N.C. Current WWAGR: 8

Emilia Migliaccio Age: 22 Hometown: Cary, N.C. Current WWAGR: 18

Latanna Stone Age: 20 Hometown: Riverview, Fla. Current WWAGR: 35

Rose Zhang Age: 18 Hometown: Irvine, Calif. Current WWAGR: 1



Team GB&I