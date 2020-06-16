50 Phil facts: Career numbers for the legendary Mickelson

As Phil Mickelson turns 50 on June 16, Here's a look at 50 Phil facts, stats ranging from his days as a junior to his current status as a Hall of Fame legend. (Editor's note: Golf Channel Research Unit contributed to these statistics)

Let's start with his amateur days:

1. 12 - How many AJGA titles young Phil won, a record on the circuit

2. 3 - Number of times he won the NCAA individual title and Haskins Award; both matching Ben Crenshaw for most all-time

3. 4 - Number of times he was named a first-team All American at Arizona State University

4. 16 - How many NCAA events he won while in Tempe

5. 1 - As in Pac-12 Golfer of the Century, which he was named in 2016

6. 1 - As in the first left-handed player to win the U.S. Amateur (1990)

7. 5 - Number of players, including Mickelson, who have won the U.S. Am and NCAA individual title in the same year

8. 7 - Number of amateurs, of which Mickelson is the most recent, to win a PGA Tour event (1991 Northern Telecom)

Transitioning to his professional life, which started in 1992, and look at some career stats:

9. 623 - Career PGA Tour starts, which includes 2,161 rounds

10. 512 - Cuts made, an 82% success rate

11. 195 - Top-10 finishes, an average of 31% of the time

12. 44 - Career PGA Tour wins, putting him ninth on the all-time list (one behind Walter Hagen)

13. 20 - Number of Tour wins that have come on the West Coast swing (14 in California, six in Arizona)

14. 14 - Number of events he's won multiple times

15. 5 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wins, the most he's recorded at a single event

16. 4 - Most Tour wins in a single season, done three times (1996, 2000, 2005)

17. $91,299,439 - Official career PGA Tour earnings, second to Tiger Woods ($120.6 million)

18. $5,819,988 - Most official earnings in a single Tour season (2007)

19. 28 - Consecutive seasons in the top 125 on the PGA Tour money list, a record

20. 22 - Seasons with at least one PGA Tour win (second behind Sam Snead, 24)

21. 1 - Career disqualifications on Tour; he was deemed, after signing for an opening 68 at the 1993 Canadian Open, to have taken an illegal drop, thus signing for an incorrect score

22. 1 - Number of Challenge Tour wins, also coming in 1993 at the Tournoi Perrier de Paris, defeating Steve Elkington by one

23. 1 - Number of non-co-sanctioned European Tour wins, coming at the 2013 Scottish Open

24. 26 - Players Championship starts, with only three top-10s, but including that 2007 victory

25. 8 - Playoff wins on Tour, good for an 8-4 career record

26. 3 - Number of times he has shot 60 on Tour, a record for anyone shooting 60 or lower

27. 85 - Career high score, posted in Round 3 of the 1998 Open at Royal Birkdale

28. 0 - Number of times he won the money list, PGA Tour Player of the Year, the Vardon Trophy or was ranked No. 1 in the world

Speaking of the Official World Golf Ranking:

29. 1,353 - Record number of consecutive weeks inside the top 50

30. 775 - Total number of weeks inside the OWGR top 10, third most ever

31. 270 - Number of weeks at No. 2 in the world, most by anyone who never reached No. 1

32. 66 - Current world rank; hasn't been outside the top 100 since winning the 1993 International

Numbers in team events:

33. 24 - Consecutive Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup starts (12 is a record for both competitions)

34. 18-22-7: Ryder Cup record as an individual, from 1995-2018

35. 3-9: Ryder Cup record as a U.S. team member

36. 26-16-13: Presidents Cup record as an individual, from 1994-2017

37. 10-1-1: Presidents Cup record as a U.S. team member

And, of course, the highs and lows of the majors:

38. 5 - Major victories, ranking him T-14 all-time

39. 3 - Masters victories, one of eight players with at least that many

40. 47 - Major starts before he won his first at the 2004 Masters

41. 28 - Career U.S. Open starts

42. 6 - U.S. Open runner-up finishes, most for any man in any major without a win

43. 11 - Career runner-up finishes in majors, second behind Jack Nicklaus (19)

44. 8 - Number of players, including Mickelson, who have finished runner-up in all four majors

45. 3 - Number of top-10s in 19 prior Open starts before winning in 2013 at Muirfield

46. 48 - Age of oldest player to ever win a major (Julius Boros, 1968 PGA)

47. 2 - As in back-to-back major wins, at the '05 PGA and '06 Masters; he nearly made it three straight at the '06 U.S. Open

And to wrap it up:

48. 25 - Ranking among Forbes' richest athletes in 2020 ($40.8 million, combined on and off course)

49. 2 - As in one of two left-handed players inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame (Bob Charles)

50. 0 - As in zero desire to move to the PGA Tour Champions any time soon