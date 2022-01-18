Aaron Beverly receives Sifford Exemption to play at Riviera

Getty Images

APGA member Aaron Beverly will play in next month’s Genesis Invitational after receiving the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption from tournament host Tiger Woods.

Beverly, who starred at Sacramento State, recently won the APGA Tour’s Fall Series finale at Wilshire. Earlier in the year, his first on the developmental circuit, he endured a bout with COVID-19 that saw him lose nearly 20 pounds.

“Receiving the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and having the opportunity to play in the Genesis Invitational is a true honor and the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Beverly, who also has experience on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and Mackenzie tours. “This is the moment all my hard work and dedication has been preparing me for, and I look forward to competing at Riviera.”

Beverly was a standout at Sacramento State where he won three events and twice was named as the Big Sky Player of the Year. He graduated in 2017 and still holds the school record for top-5s (10), top-10s (16) and top-20s (21). He returned as an assistant coach in 2019 before continuing his pro career.

“Like me, Aaron learned the game from his dad,” Woods said. “I know Charlie Sifford would be proud of Aaron as he makes his PGA Tour debut at Riviera next month.”

The Genesis will be held Feb. 17-20.

