Abraham Ancer has withdrawn from the U.S. Open at the 11th hour.

Shortly before Round 1 at The Country Club got underway, the Mexican pulled out of the year's third major championship due to an illness.

Ancer, the world No. 20, was replaced in the field by Patton Kizzire.

In terms of majors this year for Ancer, he missed the cut at the Masters and then tied for ninth at last month's PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old isn't the only one to catch an illness this week in Brookline. Jordan Spieth is battling a stomach bug, however, he still teed off Thursday morning.

With Ancer's WD, if anyone else pulls out of the championship, Rickie Fowler will be the next man up. It would be Fowler's first U.S. Open start since 2020.