LOS ANGELES – Although he’s one of the PGA Tour’s preeminent ball-strikers, Adam Scott has never been counted among the circuit’s most consistent putters so it was no surprise he showed up this week to defend his title at the Genesis Invitational with a new putter in his bag.

“I've been happy with my putting, too, so it was something to keep me entertained,” he said with a laugh on Thursday, following a first-round 69 at Riviera that left him three off the early lead.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Scott led the field on Day 1 in strokes gained: putting (4.952) and made 106 feet of putts, including a 22-footer for birdie at No. 11.

“There's no excuse here today. At times [the greens] can get a little bumpy and tricky out here, but they're as good as I've ever seen them so there's no excuse,” Scott said. “I seem to putt well around here regularly, so maybe just a confidence thing and a comfort thing.”

Scott’s new putter is similar to the Scotty Cameron Xperimental Rev X11 model he’s been using, with a shaft that’s 2 inches shorter. “It’s just something I've been experimenting with,” he said. “I felt it was worth the run.”