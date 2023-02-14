Adam Scott elected chairman of PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council

Entering his 22nd season on the PGA Tour, Adam Scott will enjoy a first in his career this year as the newly elected chairman of the 16-member Player Advisory Council.

Scott was elected chair by the Tour’s membership over Maverick McNealy and Kevin Streelman and will join the policy board for a three-year term starting next season.

“We have the ability to put the people in [charge at the Tour] who should be able to do the job. I think it's getting to the point in our game where it's getting maybe easy to see that there needs to be some accountability for all of this stuff all of a sudden across the game of golf,” Scott said last month at the Sony Open. “I think over my career there has probably been less of that because there hasn't been a consequence for error, is the feeling as a player looking at the ecosystem of the game.”

Scott will join Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson next year on the policy board. A fifth player will also be appointed to replace Patrick Cantlay on the board by the current player directors.