×

Adam Scott elected chairman of PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council

Getty Images

Entering his 22nd season on the PGA Tour, Adam Scott will enjoy a first in his career this year as the newly elected chairman of the 16-member Player Advisory Council.

Scott was elected chair by the Tour’s membership over Maverick McNealy and Kevin Streelman and will join the policy board for a three-year term starting next season.

“We have the ability to put the people in [charge at the Tour] who should be able to do the job. I think it's getting to the point in our game where it's getting maybe easy to see that there needs to be some accountability for all of this stuff all of a sudden across the game of golf,” Scott said last month at the Sony Open. “I think over my career there has probably been less of that because there hasn't been a consequence for error, is the feeling as a player looking at the ecosystem of the game.”

Scott will join Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson next year on the policy board. A fifth player will also be appointed to replace Patrick Cantlay on the board by the current player directors.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Scott, Morikawa to join innovative golf league

BY Brentley Romine  — 

TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players.
Golf Central

Azinger: Tour PAC is 'colossal waste of time'

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Adam Scott has decided to join the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council this year while Paul Azinger thought that responsibility was a "colossal waste of time."
News & Opinion

Scott, Green leads men's-women's Aussie Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Major winners Adam Scott and Hannah Green underlined their big-event mentality to move into contention after two rounds.