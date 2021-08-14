Adam Scott fires 64 on Saturday in bid to continue playoff streak

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Adam Scott knows it’s “do or die” this weekend at the Wyndham Championship, standing 121st on the FedExCup rankings and needing a top finish to secure a spot in the upcoming playoffs.

“It's hard to complain about 64,” said Scott, who fired a 5-under 30 on the front nine at Sedgefield Country Club and carded nine birdies total in the third round. “It's like qualifying this week for me, so I've got to get it done.”

Scott, 41, has experienced all the ups and down in his 22 years as a pro. “I don't know why it's so hard other weeks of the year. You can't fake that mindset, but this is what it is,” said Scott, who dropped from the No. 6-ranked player in the world before the COVID-19 shut-down in 2020 to No. 46.

Full-field scores from the Wyndham Championship

Scott has qualified for the playoffs every year since its inception in 2007. He wants to continue his streak enough to miss his son’s birthday this week.

The Australian is married with three children and believes family is great for perspective, but that doesn't make competing any easier.

“I think to be the best at anything, you have to be incredibly selfish to be able to play at a top level,” said Scott, who thanked his wife, Marie, for her continuous support. “When you're trying to be a top athlete, you have to make those sacrifices and certainly my wife has to understand that we have to make some sacrifices.”

Scott was tied for second when he signed his scorecard on Saturday, but the leaders were just beginning their rounds.

“I'd like to have another nice round tomorrow and see how far I can jump up going into next week on a course I've won at before and you'd just like to take some good form in,” said Scott, a winner at Liberty National in 2013.

“You just never know.”