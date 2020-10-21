Adam Scott pulls out of Zozo Championship after COVID-19 diagnosis

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. He’s the 15th PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus and the third top-20 player to test positive in as many weeks on Tour.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from last week’s CJ Cup after testing positive, a week after Tony Finau, No. 17 in the world, withdrew from the Shriners Open following his positive test result. Johnson also withdrew from this week’s event as he continues to deal with COVID-19 symptoms.

Scott was one of the last players to rejoin the Tour following the restart in June. After returning home to Australia during the quarantine, he played his first event in August at the PGA Championship.

“While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott was replaced in the field by Jim Herman.