Adam Scott pulls out of Zozo Championship after COVID-19 diagnosis

Getty Images

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. He’s the 15th PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus and the third top-20 player to test positive in as many weeks on Tour.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from last week’s CJ Cup after testing positive, a week after Tony Finau, No. 17 in the world, withdrew from the Shriners Open following his positive test result. Johnson also withdrew from this week’s event as he continues to deal with COVID-19 symptoms.

Scott was one of the last players to rejoin the Tour following the restart in June. After returning home to Australia during the quarantine, he played his first event in August at the PGA Championship.

“While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott was replaced in the field by Jim Herman.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Scott to return in two weeks at PGA Champ.

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Adam Scott is set to make his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour, as he plans to return to competition at the PGA Championship.
Golf Central

Scott skeptical of Tour's Health and Safety Plan

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

“They are being fairly thorough, but my initial reaction was I was surprised it wasn't tighter than it is,” Scott told the Australian Associated Press.
News & Opinion

Scott phones 'playing buddy' in act of kindness

BY Associated Press  — 

In a phone-a-friend moment during the coronavirus pandemic, Adam Scott reached out to a fellow golfer who’d been waiting for his call.