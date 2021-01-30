Adam Scott's wild Saturday card at Farmers got him all 'out of sorts'

SAN DIEGO – Adam Scott was just two shots off the lead after 54 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open, but his eventful third round had taken a toll.

“I had 72, it felt like 80 at one point and it felt like it was going to be 67 at one point,” he said. “It's a hard golf course and I got a little out of sorts coming in there, which is disappointing, but I'm a couple back and got a chance tomorrow.”

Scott finished with an even-par 72, but there was nothing even about his day. The Australian didn’t make his first par until the fifth hole after starting his round bogey-birdie-birdie-double bogey.

After heating up to finish the front nine in 3 under par, he continued to struggle with his ball-striking and played his final nine holes in 3 over.

“If you're not on top of your game on these tough courses, it's a pretty demanding golf course in that wind today, a lot of holes into the wind on the back nine,” he said. “It was tough putting the last nine holes today. You didn't want to leave yourself anything and I didn't hit any greens on the back nine, so it was hard work for me.”

This is just Scott’s second start at the Farmers Insurance Open, and after finishing runner-up in 2019, he will begin the final round in contention despite his wild day.