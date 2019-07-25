Irish golf continued its run of good fortune, with the announcement Thursday that Adare Manor will host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

It’s the second time that the Ryder Cup will be staged in Ireland, following the Europeans’ victory at the K Club in 2006.

The announcement is even more good news for the Emerald Isle, following Irishman Shane Lowry’s resounding victory at Royal Portrush.

“Irish golf fans are rightly recognized as some of the most knowledgeable and passionate in the world, as was shown during Shane Lowry’s emotional Open Championship triumph at Royal Portrush on Sunday,” said European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings, “so there was no question in our minds that the time was right.”

Owned by JP McManus, Adare Manor underwent an extensive renovation two years ago. It previously has hosted the Irish Open and will once again stage the JP McManus Pro-Am next July, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm already confirmed in the field.

Here is a list of the upcoming confirmed Ryder Cup venues, in order: Whistling Straits (2020), Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (2022), Bethpage Black (2024), Adare Manor (2026), Hazeltine (2028), Olympic Club (2032) and Congressional (2036).