Adidas creates golf shoe using upcycled plastic waste

Adidas has teamed up with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization that raises awareness for and combats ocean pollution, to create a limited-edition version of its Tour360 XT golf shoe.

The Tour360 XT Parley is constructed with yarns spun from upcycled and repurposed plastic waste found in beaches and coastal communities. These threads comprise the entire upper of the shoe, which marks the first Adidas golf product to be created using Parley’s strategy of avoid, intercept, re-design.

Adidas also plans to use 100-percent recycled polyester in all apparel and footwear by 2024.

“Our company is extremely focused on sustainability and we wanted to incorporate that mission into our sport,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director of Adidas Golf. “This is the first golf shoe we’ve ever made that incorporates upcycled materials and this is just the beginning. In a sport that’s played outdoors and where sustainability is often under the microscope, we feel this is a massive step forward for the game.”

The Tour360 XT Parley ($200) also features an ocean blue and aqua green colorway and is built using the Tour360 XT’s eight-spike outsole with X-Traxion technology.

The shoe will become available in limited quantities June 10 at 11 a.m. ET on adidas.com and will also be sold on-site at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. It will next be available June 12 at select retailers.