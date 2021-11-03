After Brooks Koepka-Tiger Woods duel, Bellerive to host 2030 Presidents Cup

Bellerive Country Club has been tabbed to host the 2030 Presidents Cup.

Located in St. Louis, Bellerive has hosted a number of significant tournaments, including a pair of PGA Championships, most recently in 2018, when Brooks Koepka held off Tiger Woods down the stretch to capture his third major title.

"St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. "The combination of St. Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans on-site and those watching around the world."

The Presidents Cup was last held in December 2019, when the Americans staged a final-day comeback to defeat the Internationals at Royal Melbourne. The cup was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Quail Hollow slated to host the 2022 edition next September.

Royal Montreal (2024) and Medinah (2026) will also host the event in future years.

The Americans have only lost one Presidents Cup since the inaugural edition in 1994.