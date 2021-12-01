After career year, Nelly Korda lands on Forbes' 30 under 30 list

Nelly Korda established herself as a household name in 2021, winning her first LPGA major at the KPMG PGA Championship and claiming Olympic gold in Japan, earning a spot on Forbes' sports 2022 30 Under 30 list. 

Ranked world No. 1 for much of the year before being overtaken by Jin Young Ko at the CME Globe Tour Championship, Korda, a seven-time LPGA winner, is the first LPGA player named to the list since Lexi Thompson in 2019. Inbee Park and Michelle Wie have also previously landed on the list. 

The 23-year-old Floridian joins fellow U.S. gold medalists on the list such as Simone Manuel, who in 2016 became the the first African American woman to win an individual gold in swimming, gymnast Sunisa Lee, U.S. water polo goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson and Kendall Coyne Schofield of the women's ice hockey team.

The list also includes Dallas Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott, Phoenix Suns all-star Devin Booker and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 

