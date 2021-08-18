After Chesson Hadley's wild final Wyndham round, he's 'thankful' to not be in KFT finals

Getty Images

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Chesson Hadley’s Sunday at the Wyndham Championship included a hole-in-one - his first-ever - a final-round 62 and a healthy amount of emotion.

His tie for 15th was enough to jump Hadley to 125th on the FedExCup point list and into this week’s Northern Trust. More importantly, it was enough to assure him a spot on the PGA Tour next season.

“Sunday was huge professionally, but it was also really big personally just because I could be with my family more. It was just such a relief,” Hadley said.

The alternative if Hadley had not played his way into the playoffs was the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and an uncertain future which is why he became so emotional after his finish at Sedgefield Country Club.

“I can't even begin to describe to you how little I wanted to go to [the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour]. Like Raleigh is not close to Boise. I am so thankful. That might be my most thankful reason why I'm in New York,” he said. “I've won in Boise, so I like that place, but I'm so glad to be here.”

