After consistent Genesis win, SGL questions follow Joaquin Niemann to winner’s circle

LOS ANGELES – Joaquin Niemann had been consistent all week and not just with his irons, which powered him to his second PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.

Niemann, who won by two shots and finished with a 19-under total that was one stroke off the tournament scoring record, had been asked repeatedly at Riviera Country Club his thoughts on the Saudi-backed super league and he’d repeatedly offered elusive responses.

“I mean, obviously a lot going on,” he said Saturday. “I don't want to … I don't know much about it and I don't want to say anything about it. I just wait.”

Following his wire-to-wire victory, Niemann was again asked about the super league and news that both Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau had issued statements supporting the PGA Tour following months of speculation that the two stars were considering joining the rival circuit.

“Obviously everyone's here to compete against the best players in the world. I'm here to do the same,” Niemann said. “I want to compete with the best players in the world, I want to be No. 1 one day. I think there's nothing better like what I'm feeling right now. Winning a PGA Tour event, getting a trophy, having Tiger there, all the history behind, there's nothing that can compete with this.”

DeChambeau offered a similar response in his statement that was released on social media: “I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” he said.

Currently, the top 12 players from the world ranking have all indicated their desire to remain on the PGA Tour, including world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.