After Day 1 loss at BOH Match Play, Danielle Kang (back) 'not ready to play'

Tuesday, Danielle Kang revealed she has an ailing back and is playing this week's LPGA Match Play as a test trial for her game.

And after Day 1 of pool play at Shadow Creek, the world No. 11 got her answer in a 7 and 6 loss to Kelly Tan.

"I don't really know how to answer these questions right now," Kang said following her round. "I'm not ready to play."

Kang added that while nursing her injury, she hasn't been able to work on her game much, but she's been putting in the work so she can get some rounds under her belt with the thick of the season just around the corner.

"I didn't prepare the way — I haven't practiced," she said. "I'll say like I've done everything I can off the golf course to get me back on the golf course."

Though she's still not 100%, she has no regrets about teeing it up this week.

"It's match play, I mean, it's Shadow Creek, my home course," she said. I feel like I come here — this is where I practice, so there is no reason not to play I guess for me."

Although Wednesday didn't go as Kang hoped, she will give it another go-around Thursday. But this won't be an overnight fix.

"It's going to take some patience and time for everybody," she said. "I just need to thank my team for getting me here. It's a little win that I have to take right now."