After final stage, new father Jason Scrivener plans to drop anchor in U.S.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Jason Scrivener misses his baby boy.

Scrivener and his wife, Simone, celebrated the birth of their first child, Felix Jay, on Aug. 24. The 32-year-old Aussie, who owns seven top-10s on the European Tour in the past two seasons and cracked the top 100 in the world rankings earlier this summer, took 11 weeks off after missing the cut at the Open Championship in mid-July to return home to Perth, Australia, and prepare for fatherhood.

Becoming a new dad has been everything to Scrivener, but four weeks after Felix was born, daddy needed to go back to work.

“It was really hard to leave,” Scrivener said. “A lot of FaceTime, so that’s helped make it a little easier. I’m looking forward to getting back home and spending some more time with him.”

Soon home may be in Orlando, Florida. Because of coronavirus restrictions, having Australia as a base has become increasingly difficult. Scrivener is close with Orlando residents and fellow Aussies Curtis Luck and Ryan Ruffels, so Isleworth or Lake Nona could be likely landing spots. Plus, Scrivener, who turned pro in 2011 and has played seven seasons on the European Tour, wants to transition to the U.S. to play his golf, which is why he’s trying his hand at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School this fall.

“I’ve got full status in Europe, but I want to be over here in the States,” Scrivener said. “I want to move here and base myself here. This was the first step, I guess, to get some status and go from there. … This is a good avenue for me.”

After playing three European Tour events in October, Scrivener teed it up in second stage in Plantation, Florida, two weeks ago and finished solo eighth to earn his KFT card and conditional status. Through 36 holes at The Landings Club this week, he is tied for 102nd, but just six shots back of the top 40 and ties, which comes with guaranteed starts.

After he wraps up final stage, Scrivener will immediately head to Dubai for the final two events of the European Tour season, which begin next week. Then it’s back to his beach house in Perth to spend more time with baby Felix – and possibly packing for a big move.

Whether he competes full-time on the KFT or continues to frequent the European circuit, Florida seems like a perfect spot to drop anchor.

“I’d like to see a bit more of America for sure,” Scrivener said. “It’d be interesting, something different.”