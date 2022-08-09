×

After judge's ruling, LIV 'disappointed;' Tour says focus back on playoffs

Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a succinct statement expressing its disappointment in the ruling.

“We’re disappointed that Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones won’t be allowed to play golf,” the statement read after Gooch, Swafford and Jones received word that the PGA Tour prohibiting them from competing in the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin Thursday, did not fall under “irreparable harm,” according to Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

“No one gains by banning golfers from playing,” LIV’s statement concluded.

Judge denies LIV Golf players access to FedExCup

Meanwhile, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to Tour members, saying that the focus is now back on the playoffs and that members could reach out to him or his staff with any questions.

“Those players [Gooch, Swafford and Jones] remain ineligible for PGA Tour tournament competition, including this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship,” Monahan wrote. “With today's news, our players, fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedExCup Playoffs, capping off an incredibly compelling season with the crowning of the FedExCup champion at the Tour Championship.

“I encourage you to reach out to me or any member of our staff for further insight, and I appreciate everything you do and have done for the PGA Tour.”

