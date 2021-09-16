After left wrist injury, Brooks Koepka says he's 'good to go' for Ryder Cup

If there was any doubt that Brooks Koepka wasn't going to tee it up on Sept. 24 at Whistling Straights for the Ryder Cup, Koepka put that uncertainty to bed.

Two weeks ago, Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship with a left wrist injury after hitting a tree root during his third round at East Lake, which dropped him from 16th to 30th in the FedExCup standings.

The four-time major winner was an auto-qualifier for Team USA but after the injury, the question if U.S. captain Steve Stricker needed to use an alternate 13th pick was out there - reigniting hopes for Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner and Billy Horschel - but Stricker got his answer.

“I’ll be there. I’m good to go,” Koepka texted to Golfweek. “I’m feeling good. Been doing my rehab, doing everything I need to do to be ready for the Cup. I’ll be there ready to play.”

Koepka, 31, has had issues with his left wrist before. In January 2018 he discovered a partially torn tendon, which forced him to shelve his clubs for 91 days and miss that year's Masters.

He thought he re-aggravated that same injury at East Lake and withdrew because he had no grip strength in his left hand.

“When I hit the root I thought it was a stinger and my wrist was feeling weird,” he said. “I lost feeling to my elbow for a bit. Feeling came back from my elbow to mid-forearm two minutes later, but from mid-forearm to hand was kinda numb.”

But one day after he withdrew, he got an MRI that showed he had no broken bones and he was able to get his grip pressure back to normal.

“Some ice, some rest, some soft tissue work and some rehab and we’re good to go,” he said.

The world No. 9 started swinging a club again a few days ago and kept Stricker and Team USA's vice-captains in the loop of how he was progressing.

“The captain and vice-captains have been informed every step of the way and know I’ll be ready to go,” he said.

