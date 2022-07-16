×

After missing Open cut, John Daly plays golf with the Mannings and Eric Church

Getty Images

Despite missing The Open cut, John Daly still played alongside some stars in Scotland on Saturday morning. 

Daly, who shot 3 over to miss out on playing the weekend at St. Andrews, spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course at Kingsbarns Golf Links. He was joined by Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning, along with country music star Eric Church.

Daly won The Open at St. Andrews in 1995 and during the 56-year-old's round Friday, it appeared he might make his first major cut since the 2012 PGA Championship after canning a 76-foot eagle putt. However, he bogeyed his final two holes and fell outside the cut line. 

Full-field scores from the 150th Open Championship

But Daly being Daly, he made sure to make the best of his remaining time in Scotland. And he did that by getting together with a squad on the links that people would dream of playing with. 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Former champions have rough go at Open

BY Associated Press  — 

The last four British Open champions who won their titles on the Old Course missed the cut at St. Andrews on Friday.
News & Opinion

Another wild ride for Daly on Day 1 of PGA

BY Associated Press  — 

Always colorful, never boring. A Shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. Literally.
News & Opinion

Stricker leads, Daly DQ'd at Regions Tradition

BY Associated Press  — 

Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition.