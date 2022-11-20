After 'not being an idiot,' Joel Dahmen salvages third straight top 10 at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – It was a golf tip for all of us.

Following a closing 64 at the RSM Classic that included just a single bogey on his opening hole, Joel Dahmen was asked the difference between Sunday’s 6-under card and his third-round 72 that dropped him out of contention at the year’s final official PGA Tour event.

“I don't know, not being an idiot,” the always earnest Dahmen said.

When asked for specific examples of being an “idiot,” Dahmen didn’t disappoint.

“I was an idiot yesterday. I wasn't patient on the first hole and I hit it over the green and made bogey,” he said. “After that I was just like there's like no more stupid mistakes today, don't be super aggressive at some pins, there's birdies out here, there's plenty of them.”

Dahmen closed the fall portion of the Tour schedule with 401 FedExCup points and is 15th on the list following three consecutive top-10 finishes. It’s a solid start following back-to-back years of finishing outside the top 70 on the points list and the reason, at least to Dahmen, is clear – stop being an idiot.

“I have to be a smarter player because I don't hit it as far and my ball-striking is really good. I should be able to be more patient and at times I'm not patient, which is just super frustrating. Like right after you hit it, you know that it's not proper, so it's frustrating,” he said.