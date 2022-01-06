After practicing with caddie's clubs, Daniel Berger one off lead at Kapalua

Viktor Hovland wasn’t the only player who had luggage issues upon landing in Hawaii for the first PGA Tour event of the year.

Daniel Berger arrived on Maui on Sunday but it took his clubs a few more days to show up. That was problematic, of course, since he was already rusty, having played only once over the past three-plus months.

So, what to do?

Berger borrowed the clubs of K.H. Lee's caddie, Brett Waldman, tweaking all the lofts and lies to his own specifications so he could hit balls early in the week.

“Especially after a long flight coming across the world to get here,” Berger told reporters, “I just had to get the body moving, so whatever I had was going to work.”

Even if it meant tweaking Waldman’s set – and taking his driver.

“I did not put (his lofts and lies) back, and, I don’t know, I think I stole his driver,” said Berger, who practiced with Waldman's driver and saw some higher ball speed numbers, but ultimately opted for his gamer in the opening round.

Berger’s patchwork practice didn’t seem to affect his performance. On a soft Plantation Course at Kapalua, he carded a 7-under 66 to sit a shot off the lead after the opening day. Hovland shot 69 despite a stressful few days waiting for his clubs to arrive.