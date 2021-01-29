After rain and hail delay, Phil Mickelson birdies final two holes to make Farmers cut

SAN DIEGO – Even without his best golf Phil the Thrill is entertaining.

Phil Mickelson spent the better part of a cold and windy day at the Farmers Insurance Open on the wrong side of the cut line, until a birdie at the 10th hole set him up to advance to the weekend. But with Lefty it’s never that simple.

Bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15 seemed to end his quest to play the final two rounds and after hitting his approach to 13 feet on the 17th hole play was halted by heavy rain and hail.

Following the 52-minute delay, Mickelson rolled in the birdie attempt at the penultimate hole and after missing the fairway at the last – he hit just 5 of 14 fairways on Day 2 – he spun his third shot to 12 feet and made the putt to finish at 1 under and avoid missing his second consecutive cut at Torrey Pines and his second consecutive cut this year.

Mickelson, a three-time winner at this event, who was born in San Diego, hasn’t posted a top-10 finish on the South Course in a decade.