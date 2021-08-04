After surprise Olympics in Rio, Aditi Ashok back in contention in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan – With back-to-back rounds of 68 at Olympic Golf Club in Rio, Aditi Ashok’s life was changed forever.

Although the then-18-year-old would go on to tie for 41st at the 2016 Olympics those rounds, and her place among the game’s best players on the biggest stage, made women’s golf a headline sport in India.

“A lot of people were trying to figure out what golf was, so that they could understand how I was playing and if I had a chance to win a medal,” Ashok said Wednesday at Kasumigaseki Country Club. “For the next six months to a year everybody remembered and recognized me from the Olympics. Even though I had won like three European Tour events after that, people still remembered me as the girl who did well at the Olympics.”

She is back doing well at another Olympics following a first-round 67 that left her tied for second place and a shot off the lead. This time, however, the attention that is sure to come won’t be a surprise.

“Having played the Olympics once definitely gets you more prepared, you're not as overawed by it," she said. "I mean it's still the Olympics, it's still really exciting, but, yeah, definitely more prepared for this one."