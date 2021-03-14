PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Adam Scott drowned his shot at history.

After throwing darts into TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole each of the first three rounds of The Players Championship, Scott took dead aim once again Sunday – and came up short.

On the 133-yarder, Scott’s tee shot just missed the front portion of the green and found the water, leading to a double-bogey 5. Scott was looking to become just the third player in tournament history to birdie the 17th in each of the four rounds, joining Paul Azinger (1987) and Kyle Stanley (2017).

Scott’s total proximity to the hole over the first three rounds was 5 feet, 9 inches – the best through 54 holes in ShotLink history (since 2003). The previous best was Retief Goosen’s 15-foot, 1-inch total.

The best over four rounds is Kevin Chappell, who during the 2016 event had a cumulative distance of 21 feet, 11 inches.