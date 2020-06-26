After withdrawing from Travelers, Webb Simpson commits to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Just days after withdrawing from the Travelers Championship “out of an abundance of caution,” Webb Simpson has committed to play next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Simpson, the world No. 5 and FedExCup No. 1, opted to remove himself from this week’s field outside Hartford after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

"In the last 24 hours, I have had a family member test positive for COVID-19," Simpson said in a statement on Wednesday. "While my tests this week were negative, I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of my family and protect my peers in the field by withdrawing from the Travelers Championship. I am going to return home to Charlotte and quarantine under CDC guidelines, and I look forward to returning to competition after that time period."

Simpson was one of a handful of COVID-related withdraws at TPC River Highlands, joining Cameron Champ, Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka and Chase Koepka. Of the group, only Champ himself tested positive.

As for the field at Rocket Mortgage, Simpson, a two-time winner this season coming off a victory at the RBC Heritage, will be the highest-ranked player, followed by No. 7 Patrick Reed and No. 11 Bryson DeChambeau.

Nate Lashley is the defending champion at Detroit Golf Club.