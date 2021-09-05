Afternoon fourball matches on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup

The world No. 1 is sitting Sunday afternoon at Inverness Club.

American Nelly Korda went 1-2 in the opening three sessions of the Solheim Cup and dropped a Sunday morning foursomes result alongside Ally Ewing, 5 and 4, against Europeans Mel Reid and Leona Maguire. Now, Korda will sit out the final fourballs.

Meanwhile, Maguire, a rookie and former college standout at Duke, will get the call for a fourth straight session, meaning she'll play all five for Europe captain Catriona Mathew. Maguire is 3-0 so far this week, 2-0 alongside Reid.

Match scoring for the Solheim Cup

Europe, however, leads by just one point, 6 1/2 - 5 1/2, after the U.S. took Sunday morning's foursomes session, 3-1.

Here's a look at afternoon fourball pairings on Day 2 in Toledo, Ohio (all times EST):

  • 12:05 p.m. – Yealimi Noh/Mina Harigae (U.S.) vs. Celine Boutier/Sophia Popov (Europe)
  • 12:20 p.m. – Jessica Korda/Megan Khang (U.S.) vs. Carlota Ciganda/Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Europe)
  • 12:35 p.m. – Jennifer Kupcho/Lizette Salas (U.S.) vs. Mel Reid/Leona Maguire (Europe)
  • 12:50 p.m. – Danielle Kang/Austin Ernst (U.S.) vs. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen (Europe)

