Again in D.C. area this week, Rory McIlroy feels 'good vibes' from '11 U.S. Open

POTOMAC, Md. – On his way to TPC Potomac earlier this week, Rory McIlroy glanced across Persimmon Tree Road and caught a glimpse of Congressional Country Club.

The famed Blue Course has been dramatically transformed since McIlroy’s major breakthrough at Congressional during the 2011 U.S. Open, but he was immediately transported back to that magical week.

“I was driving in here yesterday morning and I looked left and I thought, ‘That looks like Congressional. Oh, that is Congressional,’” said McIlroy, who was awarded an honorary membership to the club a few years ago and planned to visit the course on Wednesday. “So good vibes obviously from this area.”

McIlroy is back in the area for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, which was relocated for one year from Charlotte, N.C., to make room for this year’s Presidents Cup. And he said being in close proximity to Congressional is a timely reminder of how well he has played in the past.

“I still to this day think it's the best week of golf I've ever played in my life. The ball was on a string that week and you wish you could bottle that every single week that you play,” he said. “That's as good as I could play that week.”