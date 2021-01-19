Jon Rahm explains why he withdrew from The American Express

Getty Images

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Jon Rahm, this week’s favorite and the highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew from The American Express on Monday without giving PGA Tour officials a reason.

On Tuesday at PGA West, Rahm’s manager, Jeff Koski, said the world No. 2 had tweaked a muscle while practicing and decided to withdraw from this week’s stop but added that he was feeling better. Koski said Rahm is still planning to play next week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

The American Express: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“Truth is, I hurt myself in the gym on Friday. I’m taking time off now trying to be smart. I could play right now but I don’t want to make it worse,” Rahm told SiriusXM Radio’s Colt Knost.

Rahm began his year two weeks ago at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he tied for seventh place, and he finished last year with back-to-back top-10s (T-7 at the Masters and T-2 at the Zozo Championship).

Rahm was replaced in the field by Brandon Hagy.

More articles like this

Jon Rahm
Golf Central

Rahm signs multi-year deal with Callaway Golf

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Callaway Golf announced Monday that Jon Rahm has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with the company.

Jon Rahm and wife Kelley
Golf Central

Rahm, wife Kelley expecting their first child

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley, revealed via social media on Friday that they are expecting their first child.
Golf Central

How was Rahm's third round? 'Pretty awful'

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Jon Rahm was asked how his Saturday went and the frustrated Spaniard didn't hold back after his 72.