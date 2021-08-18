AIG Women's Open increases purse to become richest prize in women's majors

The AIG Women's Open will offer the largest purse among the five women's majors, it was announced on Wednesday. The purse will increase by $1.3 million this year to $5.8 million. The winner will receive $870,000.

This year's U.S. Women's Open purse was $5.5 million, though, champion Yuka Saso earned $1 million.

AIG will increase The Open's purse by at least $1 million more in 2022, meaning the overall purse will have more than doubled since 2018, before the company began its sponsorship of the championship.

“We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s major championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. "We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game.”