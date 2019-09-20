Bhatia, 17, misses cut in pro debut at Sanderson

Getty Images

Making his professional debut this week, 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia missed the cut Friday at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Rounds of 70-74 left Bhatia even par for the week, two off the projected cut line of 2 under par.

Bhatia announced earlier this year his intent to forego college and head straight to the play-for-pay ranks.

A member of the victorious U.S. Walker Cup team two weeks ago in his final event as an amateur, Bhatia was in the field this week at the Country Club of Jackson as a sponsor's exemption.

Speaking after his second round, Bhatia said he felt plenty comfortable in his first 36 holes as a pro. His only laments were that he didn't drive the ball better or take advantage of the par 5s.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Asked to grade his performance, he gave himself a "C," but was nonetheless optimistic about his pro prospects.

"Every time you play in a stage bigger than what you're used to, it's going to help you," he said. "I'll talk to my parents and manager and we'll get through it.

"Next week is a new week. I have another opportunity. Like I said, if I do what I need to do and drive it a little better, I can certainly perform out here. I know I can."

Bhatia has sponsor's exemptions into next week's Safeway Open in Napa and the following week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open outside Las Vegas.

Thereafter, it'll be off to the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School in Brooksville, Florida, in November.

"Like I said, I know I can compete out here. I shot under par in my first go-around as a pro," he said. "Just got to do what I need to do and say it with a smile."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Teen phenom Bhatia set for pro debut at Sanderson

BY Will Gray  — 

Bypassing the college ranks, 17-year-old sensation Akshay Bhatia is set to make his first start as a professional this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Golf Central

Hammer, Bhatia, Hagestad earn Walker Cup nods

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Cole Hammer, Akshay Bhatia and Stewart Hagestad were named Wednesday to the 2019 U.S. Walker Cup team.
Golf Central

Thorbjornsen, Bhatia among U.S. Junior upsets

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Thursday was a day filled with upsets at the U.S. Junior Amateur, including those of Michael Thorbjornsen and Akshay Bhatia.