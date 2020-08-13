Alexander Levy withdrawn from Celtic Classic as COVID-19 precaution

Getty Images

NEWPORT, Wales – Alex Levy has been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which started on Thursday.

Levy came into contact with a friend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement.

The contact occurred while Levy was at home in France last weekend. When he arrived at Welsh tournament venue Celtic Manor Resort, he tested negative. He is showing no symptoms, the tour added, but was withdrawn as a precaution and told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Full-field scores from Celtic Classic

''I told the European Tour immediately after finding out that my friend tested positive,'' Levy said. ''I informed them of my movements since arriving on site as I wanted to ensure the safety of my fellow professionals and their caddies.''

Levy was replaced in the field by Martin Simonsen of Denmark.

